Save-A-Lot grocery store set to open in Downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — After 20 years of a dreaming and working, Florence native Timothy Waters is seeing his grocery store come to fruition. It’s called Save-A-Lot and is located 103 E Darlington Street in Downtown Florence. Waters says this is his way of addressing the food insecurities throughout the Pee Dee area and also provide jobs. According to SCDHEC portions of Florence are considered to be food deserts which means areas where residents have a hard time accessing healthy options.

“You only got candy or saturated fats and that’s what we grew up on. So that’s why I wanted to change that because I wanted to be able to break the generational curse, wealth curse in our community,” Waters said.

Customers can see fresh fruits, vegetables and more starting at 69 cents. People were already in the doors on Tuesday afternoon getting an early start to their grocery shopping. Morgan Evans, a Florence resident, said she credits the location as a way to break the curse that Waters speaks of.

“I work right there at McLeod, so it’s really nice to get off and just come to a central location and go to the grocery store and not have to drive 20 minutes to go to a Walmart or Food Lion,” Evans said.

Evans also stated the prices of the groceries will help those who are affected everyday in low income situations.

“It’s amazing especially with the pandemic and everything that’s going up in prices. These prices are really priced well compared other locations and other grocery stores,” Evans said.

Waters says this is more than just a store, it will address a more than decade long issue and he hopes to inspire others.

“I’m going to past this on to my son, pass it on to his son, pass it on to his son. So hopefully this will inspire some little boy that lives on Carver Street some little boy or girl that lives on Pine Street. If I can do it, you can do it to,” Waters said.

The grand opening of Save-A-Lot is tomorrow, October 27th at 9am.