SC all-star player breaking barriers as the only girl in tournament

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A group of 6-year-olds brought home the first State Championship baseball trophy ever for the City of Greer. But that’s not the only reason they’re making history.

They did it with the help of one all-star player who happens to wear braids.

No one has ever accused Colbie Burkett, 6, of throwing like a girl. If they did, this rookie ball all-star would have plenty of reason to set them straight.

Colbie Burkett, 6, and Coach Chad Painter

“I’m playing just like the boys, and I’m, like, really tough. I’m hitting very good. I’m catching good. And those balls that the other team are hitting are very hard and I still catch them,” Burkett said.

Chad Painter is the coach of her Greer Baseball Club Dixie Youth team.

“She’s a phenomenal kid. She’s a great athlete, great baseball player and I don’t treat her no different than the boys,” Painter said.

He has a lot to brag about after his team took home Greer Rec’s first ever State Championship trophy this month. But if there were a turning point that sealed the final game victory, he said it was when his two-braided pitcher went up to bat.

“She had swung twice and missed. I could just tell the look in her face that she was nervous or scared so I called time out. I gave her a big smile and just asked her if she was having fun, and she looked at me and said yes. I said well get back over there and just hit the ball. Well, she ended up, I believe, it was a double. Scored both kids, and that was it. That game was over,” Painter said.

“They were cheering me on and I loved it so much,” Burkett said.

Her Dad, Russ Burkett, passed on the baseball bug.

“She’ll play a game, and then we’ll go home and she’ll want to go out and play catch,” Russ Burkett said.

And her mom, Amy, is not just her biggest cheerleader, but the stat keeper.

“To be able to put a girl on a team with 11 boys is really special, and the last time it’s happened in Greer is 30 years ago,” she said.

In fact, Colbie was the only girl among 144 all star players statewide to compete in this year’s 6U state tournament.

So what’s in store for her future?

“I really want to be like almost everything,” she said.

For a girl like this who is short on nothing, but a few front teeth, there really are no limits.

On Monday night, the American Legion Post 115 in Greer honored the team, and word is they may be in the Greer Christmas Parade.

Burkett said she looks forward to playing for the 8U team next year.