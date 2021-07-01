SC authorities search for person of interest in murder case with victim found in freezer

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person of interest in a January murder case where a body was discovered in a freezer.

Officials are seeking 22-year-old Kendall Tyron Dickson of Orangeburg.

“We’re interested in speaking with this individual who may have information related to the case,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “If anyone has knowledge of his whereabouts, we urge you to contact us.”

Sheriff Ravenell said that Dickson may have information in the murder of 24-year-old Robert Fuller.

The Branchville man’s body was discovered in early January by a group of ATV riders who decided to investigate what they believed to be a haunted residence near Norway. Fuller’s body was located in the freezer at the residence.

Dickson is described as a black make standing about 5 ft. 11 in. tall and weighing around 160 lbs.

If anyone has any information on Dickson’s location, they are urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers.