SC boy battling cancer gets birthday wishes from all over the nation

CHARLESTON, SC (WBTW) Meet Freddie Taylor, who just turned four on Friday.

Freddie was born with Down Syndrome and diagnosed with Leukemia a few months ago. About a week ago his mother sent out a request on social media for birthday cards for her little boy.

The response was amazing! Cards and packages from as far away as Las Vegas came for Freddie.

“He loves to read” Joanne Taylor, Freddie’s mother said. “He reads the paper. He reads the labs that come in in the morning. So we open the cards and read them together.”

Doctors expect Freddie’s treatment to last another two years. In order to be considered cured he has to be in remission for another five years after that.