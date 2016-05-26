SC corrections officer faces second murder charge in death of pregnant Florence woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Kenney Boone, deputies were called to a deadly shooting scene in Tara Village at a home on Ashley Court around 9:30 a.m.

Boone said the shooting appears to be part of a domestic dispute.

The alleged shooter, Darkel Rameek Foreman, 32, is a state corrections officer and called 911 after the shooting, Boone said. Foreman was previously facing a single murder charge but has since been changed to now face a second murder charge for the death of Ford’s unborn child.

A woman was found dead inside the house.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken identified the victim as 33-year-old Tomena Gail Ford of Coward. Von Lutcken says Ford was 8 months pregnant, and the unborn child died.

According to Von Lutcken, the autopsy showed she died from gunshot wounds, after she was hit multiple times.

Family, friends, and neighbors stood outside the home on Ashley Court Thursday morning heartbroken, frustrated, and furious.

“I didn’t think he was that mean and cruel to do that to her. She was expecting…she always wanted a baby this was her first baby. She had a miscarriage because she was in an accident. She almost lost her life then. Why did you have to take her from us,” said the victim’s sister Melody Ford.

As devastated family and friends are, they hope justice will be served.

“Injustice don’t prosper and this was tragic. Pray for the family because we need strength right now,” Miranda Woodberry, the victim’s oldest sister.