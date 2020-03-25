SC counties request locations of COVID-19 patients, testing priority for first-responders

Breaking News Alert
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The counties of South Carolina have sent a letter to the governor asking for the locations of those infected with the coronavirus.

The South Carolina Association of Counties states first-responders need to know their locations. First responders are “flying blind” when responding to emergency situations, the association stated in a letter to the governor sent on Tuesday.

The counties want the information released to each county’s emergency management officials.

Also, the counties requested local first-responders be given priority status for testing of the COVID-19 virus. “Failure to test or quarantine will lead to asymptomatic emergency personnel spreading the virus to other workers or patients,” the counties wrote in the letter.

In the letter, the counties requested a gubernatorial director granting the priority status for testing first-responders and for the information on the locations of coronavirus patients. 

