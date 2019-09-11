Live Now
SC couple says ‘I do’ at The Flounder seafood restaurant

by: Kevin Patton and WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg couple said “I do” at an unusual but meaningful venue. 

Jacob And Keri Painter were married Monday at The Flounder seafood restaurant.

Groom Jacob Painter has worked at The Flounder for a couple of years, carrying on a family rite of passage. He said The Flounder was his first job. His aunt and brother also worked at the restaurant for their first jobs.  

The young couple began dating in 2016. While looking for a wedding venue, they asked Ken Toney, owner of The Flounder, if they could hold it at the restaurant.

Toney and the groom both said it felt right to hold the wedding there because it’s a family restaurant and they feel like their employees are part of their family. 

The couple will go to Detroit for their honeymoon, where they look forward to visiting the Henry Ford and Motown Museums. 

