SC Democratic Party urges investigation into election fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) on Monday called upon SC leaders to open an investigation into election and voter fraud within the state.

In a statement, the group requests that SC Attorney General Alan Wilson, State Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Luke Rankin, and State House Judiciary Committee Chairman Chris Murphy “open and conduct full investigations into election and voter fraud in South Carolina.”

SCDP believes that the investigation is “the logical step” since “numerous members of the SC Congressional Legislative Delegation plan to oppose the Electoral College because of their concerns relating to fraud” and Wilson joined “a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election in the Supreme Court.”

SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. condemned the opposition to election results, saying “you can’t claim election fraud in only places you lost.”

He went on to say that “free and fair elections are the foundation of democracy,” which “is why in this moment we need AG Wilson to conduct a full audit of South Carolina’s voting and election systems, a bipartisan project able to eliminate voter doubts about fraud.”

