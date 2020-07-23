SC Department of Education announces transportation safety plan, students to wear masks on school buses

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Education announced on their twitter page Thursday, that students will be required to wear masks on school buses.

In the tweet, the department said buses will be loaded from back to front and roof vents and windows will be opened to maximize ventilation.

Buses will be loaded back to front. Roof vents and windows will be opened to maximize ventilation. Students and drivers will be expected to wear masks. Take a moment to review the DHEC and SCDE school bus protocols at https://t.co/jQF0UMErH1. (2/2) — S.C. Department of Education (@EducationSC) July 23, 2020

Included in the full protocol that was released by the SCDE was how to best prevent the spread of the virus among students on their way to and from school.

Some of the requirements included:

Social distancing of students from different families at bus stops, during loading, during transport, and while unloading the bus.

Providing hand sanitizer for students and drivers.

Providing face masks for drivers, and allowing for masks and face coverings for students.

Cleaning and disinfection of high touch areas at least once per day

The protocol also said the schools will follow other recommendations that are listed in the CDC guidance for bus transit operations, which can be found here.

To view how schools are planning a safe return to school, visit our Making the Grade section here.

LATEST HEADLINES: