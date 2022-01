COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Visitations at South Carolina prisons are canceled this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections tweeted that both in-person and virtual visitations are canceled for the weekend at all institutions due to COVID-19 concerns.

This follows the decision on Dec. 24 to resume all in-person visitations at all the institutions.