SC Dept. of Revenue: 17 people charged with evading state income taxes, 14 from the coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 17 people from across South Carolina for evading thousands in state income taxes, including 14 from the Lowcountry.

The individuals were mostly coastal residents and are charged in separate cases with multiple counts of tax evasion.

According to arrest warrants, SCDOR agents say earnings for the individuals totaled more than $7.8 million.

“The amount of South Carolina Income Taxes evaded by the defendants in the same time period totaled $367,656,” said officials with the SC Dept. of Revenue. “The individuals filed documents with their employer to evade or materially reduce Income Tax withholdings from their pay.’

They say most of the individuals failed to timely file Income Tax returns. Two who filed returns filed false tax documents to claim excessive deductions or losses.

Those who have been charged include:

Bryant Thomas Landers, 36, of Georgetown, charged with evading $32,346 in state Income Tax from 2014 – 2018 (five counts);

Christopher McCutchen, 44, of Charleston, charged with evading $16,331 in state Income Tax from 2014 – 2018 (five counts);

Derryck Thornley Vanish, 46, of Goose Creek, charged with evading $34,553 in state Income Tax from 2015 – 2019 (five counts);

Earnest Eaddy, 56, of Bonneau, charged with evading $19,003 in state Income Tax for 2013 and 2015 – 2018 (five counts);

Justin Lawshe, 41, of Andrews, charged with evading $36,481 in state Income Tax from 2012 – 2018 (seven counts);

Michael Crummey, 56, of North Charleston, charged with evading $19,671 in state Income Tax from 2013 – 2018 (six counts);

Michael Hess, 48, of North Charleston, charged with evading $22,446 in state Income Tax from 2015 – 2018 (four counts);

Richard Allen Tuten, 47, of Moncks Corner, charged with evading $31,215 in state Income Tax from 2015 – 2018 (four counts). Tuten filed all of his tax returns. However, he reported $506,603 in fictitious deductions on his returns in attempts to evade state Income Tax;

Roswell Mccall, 48, of Moncks Corner, charged with evading $18,599 in state Income Tax from 2013 – 2015 and from 2017 – 2018 (five counts);

Ryan Sweatman, 40, of Ladson, charged with evading $17,117 in state Income Tax from 2016 – 2018 (three counts);

Timothy Flynn, 35, of Darlington, charged with evading $23,437 in state Income Tax from 2014 – 2016 and in 2018 (four counts);

Jessica Renee Clark, 35, of Summerville, charged with evading $17,108 in state Income Tax from 2011 – 2018 (eight counts);

Rodney E. Teasley, 52, of Goose Creek, charged with evading $15,863 in state Income Tax for 2013 and 2017 – 2018 (three counts);

Sylvanna Varnetta Ford, 37, of Summerville, charged with evading $18,089 in state Income Tax from 2015 – 2018 (four counts). Ford filed a 2018 tax return reporting $88,336 in fictitious business losses. She failed to timely file returns for 2015, 2016, and 2017;

Christopher Pondexter, 32, of Summerville, charged with evading $13,473 in state Income Tax from 2012 – 2018 (seven counts);

Raintree Brown, 54, of Columbia, charged with evading $14,471 in state Income Tax from 2014 – 2018 (five counts);

Michelle Thomas, 44, of Simpsonville, charged with evading $17,453 in state Income Tax from 2014 – 2018 (five counts).

SC DOR agents say one other arrest is pending.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 per count.