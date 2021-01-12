SC DEW begins payments through the pandemic unemployment program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has begun payments through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

According to a news release on Monday, the department started issuing payments over the weekend to claimants who have exhausted their 39 weeks provided through the CARES Act.

“After implementing the $300 FPUC payment to South Carolinians in record time, we are now pleased to announce we have begun the PUA extension program less than a week later,” said DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

It will provide benefits to people who are self-employed or those who were found ineligible for state unemployment insurance benefits.

“Knowing that the holidays and expiration of the CARES Act funds have put a strain on people throughout our state, our agency continues to work extremely hard to initiate the new programs,” said Ellzey.

The extension made available through the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act will provide an additional 11 weeks of benefits to those on the PUA program. This raises the maximum number of weeks of PUA benefits from 39 weeks to 50 weeks total, and individuals receiving benefits as part of this extension will also get the $300 FPUC in addition to their weekly benefit amount.

Claimants were notified of the extension via communication through the MyBenefits portal, along with their next steps of the process.

Eligible claimants were backdated appropriately to ensure they received benefits for both the January 2nd and the January 9th claim weeks. Claimants may need to certify any weeks available in their MyBenefits portal in order to determine eligibility and receive back pay of benefits.