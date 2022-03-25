COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — SC for Ed founder Lisa Ellis has announced her candidacy to run for State Superintendent of Education on the Democratic ticket.

Ellis is a current teacher and a 21-year veteran of the state public school system, working as a teacher, classroom coach, instructional teacher and student activities director.

“All students in South Carolina deserve a high quality of education, but sadly the current system is not accomplishing the goal of providing even a ‘minimally adequate” education,” Ellis’ campaign said in a press release.

Ellis said she believes the number one priority in improving education must be the recruitment and retention of high quality teachers and staff.

Questions can be made to Lisaellisforscschools@gmail.com