South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to visit Rock Hill on Monday.
McMaster, government officials, and state business leaders will announce the launch of a small business grant program that would provide relief to local businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Two initiatives are being launched, the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Avoid the area of Highway 501 and Greeleaf Circle due to crash
- TSA: Over 1 million airline passengers screened Sunday for first time since March
- Stimulus checks: Hours left to cut deal with $1,200 direct payments before Election Day
- King Tide causing flooded roadways on Pawleys Island
- SC Gov. McMaster to visit Rock Hill on Monday