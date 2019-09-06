SC Governor lifts evacuation orders for all SC counties; recovery information around the News13 area

School information:

Horry County Schools will return Monday, Sept. 9. All schools and offices will operate on a normal schedule.

Other opening information:

Grand Strand Health has re-opened North Strand ER and South Strand Medical Center, and re-started elective surgeries and procedures as of 7 a.m. Friday. Physician practices will re-open Monday, Sept. 9.

North Myrtle Beach Recovery Information:

The City of North Myrtle Beach says residents can begin cleaning up debris from the storm on their properties. Residents are asked to place debris along the curb and not in drainage areas, the street, or ditches. Yard waste shouldn’t be bagged and should be kept separate from structural debris. If contractors are used, the contractor(s) must take debris with them. City personnel are out assessing damage through the city, and a debris pick up schedule will be announced once assessment is completed.

Next week, city officials will hold a meeting with state and federal official to determine the extent of erosion on the beach and solutions. City hall is also open.

Lifeguards are set to return to the beach on Saturday morning, and rentals of beach chairs and umbrellas will resume. Visitors to the beach are encouraged to be careful of where they are stepping, as hurricanes can “churn up lots of stuff in the ocean and some of it may wind up in the surf.”

The park at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex will be open normal hours. However, soccer and softball complex fields are closed “because they are too wet for play.” Events scheduled for those field for this weekend have been moved to next weekend.

Evacuation orders lifted:

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has lifted evacuation orders for all counties in the state.

These counties include: Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown, and Horry.

Evacuation orders for Beaufort, Jasper, and Colleton counties were lifted Thursday.

“Returning residents are encouraged to exercise patience and expect lengthy travel times, blocked roadways, or detours back to evacuated areas and are asked not to drive around barricades or use emergency lanes that are needed for first responders,” the Governor’s Office said. “While weather conditions have improved in the state, motorists should be cautious of fallen trees, downed power lines, and standing water in and around roadways. Power outages continue to affect some coastal areas, and returning citizens may continue to experience outages.”

