SC man arrested for threatening officers with a weapon, leading them in a vehicle pursuit

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after threatening to use a weapon on police officers and leading them in a high-speed vehicle pursuit on the Labor Day holiday.

According to Capt. Robert Vick with the Andrews Police Department, officers responded to a location on Myrtle Road just before 4:30 p.m. regarding a fight that was happening with a gun involved.

Once at the scene, officers were told that the individual who presented a gun during the altercation ran from the scene in a Chrysler 300.

They later came into contact with the suspect vehicle at the intersection of W. Myrtle Road and S. Morgan Avenue.

However, when officers attempted to speak with the suspect, later identified as Gary Malik Chandler, he threatened to get a weapon from his backseat and use it, according to Capt. Vick.

Chandler then led officers on a high-speed vehicle pursuit that came to an end at the intersection of Jones Avenue and Hemlock, where he then ran into a house. The pursuit continued, though, after the suspect ran from the house on foot.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Andrews Police Department in searching for and apprehending Chandler. He was safely taken into custody without further incident.

Chandler was charged with two counts of threatening a public employee, pointing and presenting, and failure to stop for blue lights.

