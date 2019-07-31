SC man pleads guilty to sextortion, posing as a girl on dating apps to trick service members

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina man pleaded guilty to sextortion charges after posing as a female on dating apps to trick service members.

Jimmy Dunbar, Jr., age 37, of Bishopville, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and extortion.

Evidence showed that Dunbar was involved in a scheme to extort and defraud Department of Defense service members. Dunbar posed as females on a dating app and began communicating with service members. Posing as the females, Dunbar sent nude photographs of young females to the service members and solicited nude photographs in exchange.

Then, Dunbar would pose as the females’ father, claiming the service member was in possession of child pornography and threatening to have him arrested if he did not pay money. The service member then transferred funds electronically to Dunbar’s associates.

Dunbar utilized money mules, including a codefendant, who would receive the extorted funds via wire transfer directly from the service members, then transfer the money to Dunbar and other inmates. From September 2016 to January 2017, Dunbar received approximately $29,598 in extorted money, which investigators traced to at least 17 victims. At the time of the scheme, Dunbar was serving a 30-year sentence for murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and arson at the Lee Correctional Facility.

United States District Judge David C. Norton of Charleston sentenced Dunbar to a total of 46 months in federal prison, to be served consecutive to the 30-year state sentence he is currently serving. There is no parole in the federal system.