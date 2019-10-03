SC man sentenced for dumping hazardous waste in creek

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to three months in federal prison after pleading guilty to violating the Clean Water Act.

U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon, in a news release Thursday, says U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced 45-year-old Michael Greene, of Columbia, and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine for illegally dumping liquid runoff from solid waste at an Eastover landfill into the Leesburg Branch Creek multiple times in mid-2017.

Greene, who worked for an environmental company offering waste disposal services, was supposed to transport the runoff to the Florence Wastewater Management Facility.

