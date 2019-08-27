SC man sentenced to 10 years for sexually assaulting child, making child porn

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken man will spend the next decade behind bars for sexually assaulting a child as well as making child porn.

David Urizar has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child and creating child porn. He was sentenced to another decade behind bars for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor. The sentences will run concurrently.

On November 24, 2016, Urizar was identified as a suspect after an investigation into the online distribution of child pornography by an investigator with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

During the investigation, Urizar reportedly confessed to investigators that he was responsible for the discovered pornography.

Investigators also identified a previously unknown child victim of sexual abuse during the course of the investigation. That child has since been rescued by law enforcement.

Urizar will have to register as a sex offender upon his release and forfeit his electronic devices.

