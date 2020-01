GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Goose Creek man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin distribution.

According to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Jason Michael Lines (42) pleaded guilty to third-offense heroin distribution.

The case was presented before the Honorable Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman and prosecuted by assistant solicitor Jonathan Miles.

Miles thanked “Officer Dodd and the Myrtle Beach Police Department for their hard work to get drugs off the streets.”