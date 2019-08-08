SC man wins $100K in Palmetto Cash 5 drawing

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – An South Carolina man is now $100,000 richer, after winning Monday’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.

According to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release, Marty Dixon, of Boiling Springs, bought the winning ticket at Kangaroo Express in Boiling Springs.

Dixon said he didn’t realize he had the winning ticket until the next day. He said he and a group of his friends gathered at Kangaroo Express to check their tickets after hearing the store had a winning ticket.

According to the release, the group saw Dixon and joked that he had to be the winner since none of them were, and they were right.

Dixon’s winning ticket matched the numbers drawn on Aug. 5: 6, 9, 17, 25, 33

Dixon’s sister traveled with him to Columbia Thursday to turn in the winning ticket. “I told my sister that ‘I’ve got that $20 I owe you,’” Dixon laughed.

He said he plans on paying off his mortgage and donating to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, a charity he has volunteered with for 37 years.

According to the release, the odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

The Kangaroo Express in Boiling Springs will receive $1,000 for selling the claimed ticket.