SC manhunt for multi-state murder suspect continues into day 4

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The search for Tyler Terry, a man now linked to four murders in South Carolina and Missouri, continued in Chester County Friday morning.

A massive manhunt has been underway since Terry and Adrienne Simpson led deputies on a high-speed chase late Monday night.

Simpson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested the chase ended in a crash. Terry escaped, sparking the manhunt across Chester and York Counties.

Officials stepped up their efforts to find and arrest Terry Friday, doubling their manpower and using additional air assets supplied by the FBI.

The law enforcement perimeter was expanded beyond the Fishing Creek area to Fort Lawn “out of an abundance of caution,” they said.

WANTED – Tyler Terry

On Wednesday, authorities charged Terry with the murder of Thomas Hardin who was found dead on May 2 on Lowry Row in York.

Detectives said they have “credible evidence” linking Terry to the homicide. Simpson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities said they are also working to link Terry and Simpson to other violent crimes in the area, including shootings at Elrich Street and at Taco Bell on JA Cochran Bypass.

Officials said Thursday that a body found in a ditch in Chester County had been identified as 33-year-old Eugene O’Brien Simpson, the husband of Adrienne Simpson. Mr. Simpson had been missing since May 2, officials said. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Also on Thursday, police in St. Louis County, Missouri accused Terry of speeding away from two deadly shootings in St. Louis. Police said new surveillance video out of St. Louis shows the car Terry made his escape in after shooting a man and woman just one hour apart.

The crimes in St. Louis happened on Saturday night, May 15, prompting more than three dozen investigators to work around the clock to find the killers.

The first break in the case came when ballistics in both murders matched up. The victims were a St. Louis doctor who was gunned down leaving a trendy suburban restaurant. An hour before, an elderly couple had been targeted as they drove home from a night out. The husband injured by the gunfire, his 70-year-old wife dead.

Surveillance video was recovered and lead police to a silver SUV used in both crimes. More police work tracked the suspects to a St. Louis area hotel. By the time police descended on the hotel, they were gone, driving back east towards the Carolinas.

“This modern-day version of Bonnie and Clyde do several violent crimes in South Carolina and travel across the country. What they did between South Carolina and Missouri we don’t know yet. That’s a part of what they are going to be checking on, and obviously, South Carolina and every state in between,” an investigator with St. Louis Police said.

Terry was last seen Thursday morning in the Fishing Creek area near Highway 9 and the ATI Specialty Materials plant. If you see him, you’re asked to not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately.