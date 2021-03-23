SC Pecan Festival to return this year with new look and name; vendor applications now open

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence Downtown Development Corp., and organizers of Florence’s longest-running event downtown, announced the festival’s new name and look for 2021 today.

The 17-year old SC Pecan Festival is now the SC Pecan Music & Food Festival. The change comes after the 2020 installation of the event was canceled due to COVID-19 last July.

For any individuals attending the 2021 festival, these are the policies and procedures they will be expected to follow and can also expect will be in place.

“The SC Pecan Festival is a Florence mainstay, and over the past few years, the festival has started making moves to evolve and change with the community that has long supported it. In that spirit, we are thrilled to debut the brand-new look and name for Downtown Florence’s longest-running event, the ‘SC Pecan Music & Food Festival,’” said George Jebaily, Festival chairman.

The new look for the festival comes after taking a hard look at the event after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The annual festival promises that attendees will find three things when they attend (among other major attractions)—great music, great food, and of course, the South’s favorite nut: the pecan.

“Pecans are a large part of Florence’s past and this change allows us to honor that tradition, but also deliver the other major pieces of our brand promise, great music and food, in a clear way for attendees” said Hannah Davis, another member of the organizational team.

Festivalgoers can look forward to the festival’s return in 2021 on the first Saturday in November, albeit with COVID-19 safety measures in place. All the festival favorites will be returning including the popular Kids Fun Zone, eight stages of live entertainment, art and culinary competitions, plenty of vendors, amusement rides, Run and Bike Like a Nut, and more.

The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival’s brand-new website is live and will announce its musical line-up for 2021 on June 1. Visitors can also expect a user-friendly web app experience on festival day. Admission for the SC Pecan Music & Food Festival is free.

The vendor application period is now open for the festival. Food, arts and crafts, and retail vendors can apply online at www.scpecanfestival.com.

The SC Pecan Music & Food Festival is a program of Florence Downtown Development Corp., a 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to revitalize and restore civic pride in Downtown

Florence, SC through implementation of projects and initiatives guided by a downtown master