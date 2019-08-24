SC plans ribbon-cutting ceremony at Volvo’s I-26 interchange

Breaking News Alert
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is planning a celebration to open a new interchange on Interstate 26 for Volvo Cars plant in Berkeley County.

Gov. Henry McMaster is joining state commerce and transportation officials as well as local leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new interchange about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Charleston.

The interchange was part of the incentive package to get the Swedish automaker to build its first U.S. plant in South Carolina.

The plant currently has 1,500 workers making the S60 sedan. It plans to expand and build the XC90 SUV starting around 2022.

Volvo says it will open a main campus and research center at its site just off I-26 and the new interchange by the end of this year.

