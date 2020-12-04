SC police search for a firefighter accused of soliciting a minor

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Police are asking the public for help locating a firefighter in South Carolina who is wanted for criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating porn to a minor.

Brandon Corey Thomsen, 46, of Beaufort, is wanted by the Beaufort police, who say he solicited and disseminated obscene material to a person under 18 years old.

Thomsen is a firefighter with the Burton Fire District (BFD).

The BFD says they were notified Thursday by the BPD concerning warrants for the arrest of Thomsen.

In a release from the BFD, the district says Thomsen has not been on duty at the fire station since August 20th of this year.

The BFD issued the following statement:

“While this is an ongoing investigation, because of our position of public trust, the Burton Fire District takes these charges very seriously, and upon notification of the warrants, Brandon Thomsen was placed on immediate suspension.” BURTON FIRE DISTRICT

The BPD asks anyone with information about Thomsen’s whereabouts to contact Sgt Stephanie Karafa at 843-322-7914 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.