SC public official loses son, historic home in fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner says a public official’s son died after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday morning.

The fire happened on 6188 Badham Drive and was the home of Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman and her family.

The coroner says Tonie Jackson, Jr., 29 died as a result of the fire. He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

More than 50 emergency personnel from Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County EMS, and the St. George Police Department responded.

Officials say that Councilwoman Holman, her husband Herman, and two family members were home at the time of the fire.

Councilwoman Holman was transported to Trident Hospital for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials say the Historic Badham House is a complete loss.

George Bailey, Dorchester County Council Chairman, asked for Dorchester County residents to “pray for and respect the privacy of the Holman family during this difficult time.”

Crews remain on scene and are working to extinguish hotspots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Dorchester County Fire-Rescue, the State Fire Marshal, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.Courtesy: Office of Dorchester County