SC Representative Alan Clemmons to resign, effective at noon Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Representative Alan Clemmons announced that Friday at noon he is resigning from the South Carolina House of Representatives.

In a release Clemmons said after 18 years of being a representative and serving as the District 107 member, he will now be stepping down.

“With a heavy heart, but solid conviction; today, I announce my resignation from the SC House of Representatives effective at noon today,” Clemmons said. “These past 18 years have truly been an honor but have also weighed heavily on my family and my business. I fully believed that I could effectively serve my constituents for one more term, but it has become increasingly clear in the last few weeks that my time needs to be spent with my family and at my law practice. I sincerely appreciate the support I have received, and I look forward to serving my community in other, less public, ways.”

Governor McMaster said he has been grateful for the time that Clemmons has served in the SC House.

“Alan Clemmons has served this state well. He has been my ally since the days that I served as the Chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party and Alan chaired the Horry County Republicans,” McMaster said. “That was nearly thirty years ago, but Alan has consistently been there to fight the good fight for South Carolina. Alan has proven his effectiveness as a legislator time, and time again, over his nearly two decades of service in the General Assembly. From his Voter ID Bill to his anti-Money Laundering Bill; his legislation to reduce taxes and to empower small business success; his work to bring new jobs to our state… Everyone in the Statehouse knows that when Alan sinks his teeth into an issue that he will not quit until he gets the job done! I am personally grateful for Alan Clemmons’ service to the State of South Carolina. The citizens of South Carolina are in a better place today because of his efforts.”

LATEST HEADLINES: