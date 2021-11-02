SC Representative to propose metal detectors in all public schools, athletic facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Wendell Gilliard on Monday announced plans to pre-file a bill requiring metal detectors be installed in all public schools and athletic venues across South Carolina.

Gilliard said in a press release that the bill will be pre-filed sometime in October.

The addition of metal detectors in public schools and athletic venues would be part of an effort to curb gun violence.

“We’re being oversaturated with guns,” Gilliard said, “not only in South Carolina, but in the whole country.”

He went on to say that gun violence is an epidemic and “we must think about the safety of our children and do something to help make a difference.”

If the bill were to pass as currently written, it would require “walk-through metal detector security systems… be installed in the public entrances to all public elementary school, middle school, and high school buildings in the state, including athletic venues.”

As schools work to get the systems installed, they would be required to use handheld metal detectors to screen people entering the buildings.

If passed, the requirement would go into effect July 1, 2023.