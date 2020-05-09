SC restaurants prepare to open for indoor dining

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Governor McMaster is giving the okay for South Carolina restaurants to allow indoor dining at 50% capacity starting Monday. News 13 went to Wholly Smokin’ BBQ restaurant in Downtown Florence to see how the staff there is preparing for the reopening.

Greeted by BBQ the pig, the staff and owner tend to customers not on the inside but on the out. Governor McMaster gave the okay for outdoor dining May 4th. Jamie Travis, owner of Wholly Smokin’ , says the restaurant was closed for 5 weeks but with the help of a PPP loan and Governor McMaster allowing reopens in phases, she couldn’t be happier.

Not only is she excited but Travis ensured News 13 that she and staff are abiding by CDC guidelines and DHEC recommendations. Waiters had on masks and gloves as they took orders.

“We have signage on the doors in the bathrooms…all over the restaurant in regard to safety precautions,” Travis said. Not only are we disinfecting every table and every seat after people get up but we are also sanitizing in addition to that.”

In addition to dining, the Wholly Smokin’ staff is still offering delivery, take out and curbside pick-up.