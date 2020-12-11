SC sees more than 3K new cases of COVID-19, surpasses previous daily record by 700 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – One week ago, today, South Carolina announced its highest number of new cases of COVID-19. Today, we eclipse that number by more than 700.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday announced 3,137 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and 42 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 228,261, and 4,332 total deaths in the state.

Cases by county in our area:

Darlington – 30

Dillon – 37

Florence – 123

Georgetown – 48

Horry – 86

Marion – 22

Marlboro – 11

Other counties: Please click here.

“South Carolina, like many other states, is currently experiencing a worsening of this pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone. It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

State public health officials are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to act to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by taking small steps that make a big difference, including:

• wearing a face mask;

• social distancing from others by at least six feet;

• getting tested and staying home when you’re sick; and

• limiting contact with those outside your household.

“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “It is within all of our powers to stop COVID-19. As we each wait patiently for our turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccines, let’s keep doing our part by wearing our masks and practicing social distancing.”

In addition to following public health safety precautions, DHEC continues to urge South Carolinians to answer the call. If DHEC calls, be open and honest with case investigators and contact monitors and follow their guidance. The information provided through these calls helps the public health staff take actions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 304

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

16,897 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

18.6% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.