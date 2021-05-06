SC Senate passes Open Carry bill, with amendments

South Carolina Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, left, D-Orangeburg, asks a question of Sen. Tom Young, right, R-Aiken, during a debate on a bill that would allow people with a concealed weapons permit in the state carry their guns in the open on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill was placed on a special place on the calendar for debate. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Senate on Thursday passed H.3094, the Open Carry bill, with amendments.

Under this version, people who have concealed weapons permits and undergo training and background checks can carry guns hidden under a jacket or clothing.

The bill, which has been in debate for days, passed a third reading with a 28-16 vote and will be returned to the House of Representatives for consideration.

A similar bill was previously passed in the House.

If the bill in its current version is accepted by the House, it will be sent to Governor Henry McMaster to be signed into law.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto (D) released a statement denouncing the passage of the bill, saying in part “let’s be clear — this bill does not expand anyone’s Second Amendment rights. It seeks to legalize intimidation and public endangerment.”

Hutto also slammed the process by which the bill passed, saying “this bill was handpicked by Republican leadership to skip the committee process and head straight to the floor for fast-tracking.”