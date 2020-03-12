SC Senator under self-quarantine after visit to Mar-a-Lago

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., takes questions from reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Congressional Republicans have spent most of the past two years studiously avoiding any public fights with President Donald Trump, either out of party loyalty or fear of being on the wrong end of a presidential tweetstorm. That public show of unity ended emphatically when Trump announced he would be withdrawing U.S. forces from northern Syria in advance of an impending Turkish military operation against Syrian Kurdish militia fighters. Graham, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas all joined Democratic colleagues in publicly criticizing the idea, with Graham even going on Fox News to label the decision “short-sighted and irresponsible.” (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is going to “self-quarantine” after a visit to Mar-a-Lago this past weekend. Graham was at President Donald Trump’s golf resort along with the President of Brazil, who is being tested for coronavirus. The Brazilian president’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Graham says he doesn’t remember having direct contact with the president of Brazil or his spokesperson.

Here’s the statement from Graham’s office:

WASHINGTON – The office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham today released this statement.

“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.

“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.

“This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”

This incident is the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to President Trump. The White House says President Trump does not plan to be tested or self-quarantine.