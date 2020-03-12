SC Senator under self-quarantine after visit to Mar-a-Lago

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is going to “self-quarantine” after a visit to Mar-a-Lago this past weekend. Graham was at President Donald Trump’s golf resort along with the President of Brazil, who is being tested for coronavirus. The Brazilian president’s spokesperson has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement, Graham says he doesn’t remember having direct contact with the president of Brazil or his spokesperson.
Here’s the statement from Graham’s office:
WASHINGTON – The office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham today released this statement.
“Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.
“However, in an abundance of caution and upon the advice of his doctor, Senator Graham has decided to self-quarantine awaiting the results of a coronavirus test.
“This is a precautionary measure. He will continue to work from home.”
This incident is the first time that someone known to have the virus was in close proximity to President Trump. The White House says President Trump does not plan to be tested or self-quarantine.