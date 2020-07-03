SC sheriff’s office still searching for missing K-9

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – K-9 Rudy was last seen Tuesday at his handler’s home and deputies have been searching for him ever since.

“The handler was away from his residence and whenever he got back to his residence off of Devenger Rad he discovered that K-9 Rudy was gone,” Lt. Ryan Flood with the Sheriff’s Office said.

“How he got out, we still don’t know right now. He escaped we believe sometime in the afternoon and to date we have been unable to locate him,” Flood said.

The sheriff’s office wants you to keep an eye out for him.

“We’ve been getting a number of leads so people are paying attention and they’re working with us to get that information but unfortunately none of those leads have panned out to be Rudy,” Flood said.

Rudy is trained to apprehend suspects and also as a narcotics dog. He’s one of about a dozen K-9’s with the agency.

“He’s a huge asset to this agency it’s imperative that we locate him and are able to get him back. The handler and everyone on the K-9 team is really shook right now. It’s an unfortunate incident that nobody wanted to happen,” Flood said.

Not only is Rudy important to the sheriff’s office, his handler is missing part of their family.

“All of our handlers are extremely connected to their dogs, it’s said they spend more time with these dogs than with their families,” Flood said.

If you do see Rudy, you should keep an eye on him and call 911 right away.

“While he’s not trained to attack and he’s not initially aggressive without his handlers commands, these are very friendly dogs, we don’t want to ask people to try and approach him or grab him by any means,” Flood said.