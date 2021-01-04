SC State Superintendent of Education tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced in a tweet Monday afternoon, she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday, I received notice that I tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken on December 31,” Spearman said in the tweet. “Prior to this notification, I was quarantining as a close contact to my husband and son who both tested positive last week.”

Spearman went on to say her family is in good spirits and is only dealing with mild symptoms at this time.

have only mild symptoms. We will continue to follow CDC and DHEC protocols for isolation and quarantine. While isolating, I plan to continue to work from home and meet virtually as so many others in the education community have done this school year. (2/2) — Molly Spearman (@Molly_Spearman) January 4, 2021

LATEST HEADLINES: