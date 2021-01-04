SC State Superintendent of Education tests positive for COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Molly Spearman (WBTW)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced in a tweet Monday afternoon, she tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday, I received notice that I tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken on December 31,” Spearman said in the tweet. “Prior to this notification, I was quarantining as a close contact to my husband and son who both tested positive last week.”

Spearman went on to say her family is in good spirits and is only dealing with mild symptoms at this time.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories