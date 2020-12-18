SC Superintendent of Education calls for actions to address teacher shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman on Thursday released a call to action in response to a recent report detailing a nearly 700-person shortage among SC schools during the 2020-21 school year.

The 2020 Educator Supply and Demand Report by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement (CERRA), found that 699 teaching/service positions were vacant at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Around 20% of those vacancies are in the special education field, which “represents the largest majority of vacancies each year.”

However, more positions were created this school year, “presumably…to staff the virtual schools and academies established in response to COVID-19.”

In response, Spearman proposed the following:

Retroactively fund the annual step increase for 2020-21.

Provide a minimum of a 2% salary increase for all teachers in fiscal year 2021-22 budget as well as work towards the goal of aligning South Carolina with the national average for teacher pay in future budgets.

Support and increase awareness of successful grow-your-own initiatives such as Call Me MiSTER, ProTeam, Teacher Cadets, and SC-PRRMT.

Provide teachers with protected unencumbered planning time to dedicate to non-instructional tasks.

Fund the salary supplement for National Board Certified Teachers.

Increase the teacher supply supplement amount available to teachers.

Provide for step increases through 28 years of service.

Streamline the teacher evaluation process and evaluate requirements for teacher certification and recertification to maximize efficiency.

Spearman said that “now is the time for state and local leaders to come together for current and future educators by supporting financial incentives, policies, and programs that will help ensure we have a strong, high quality teacher workforce serving our students for years to come.”

She said that “the pandemic has intensified the teacher crisis in our state, as evidenced by the report.” However, she pointed out a silver lining:

“If there has been any good to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that South Carolinians have a newfound appreciation for the tremendous job that teachers have in educating our students.”

The report also found that roughly 400 fewer teachers were hired in the 2020-21 school year than last year, and that “24% of new hires are recent graduates from a SC teacher education program.”

Click here to read the full report.