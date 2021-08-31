SC Supreme Court hears arguments in two school mask mandate lawsuits

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Tuesday morning the Supreme Court of South Carolina will listen to arguments for two lawsuits related to mask mandates in schools.

The first hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Earlier this month, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit challenging the City of Columbia’s emergency mask ordinance. The Columbia City Council voted to require face coverings in all daycares, elementary and middle schools within city limits. Attorney General Wilson argues a one-year state law included in this year’s state budget blocks the enforcement of mask mandates in public schools.

The second hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Richland School District Two petitioned the state Supreme Court to temporarily block the one-year state law banning mask mandates in public schools.

You can watch the arguments by clicking or tapping here.

This is a developing story and will be updated later.