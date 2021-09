HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Supreme Court will be hearing a death penalty appeal in the deadly Sunhouse robberies case from 2019.

In May 2019, a jury found Jerome Jenkins guilty of murder, armed robbery, and attempted murder in the armed robbery of the Sunhouse Convenience store, and murder of the woman working there.

On October 12, the Supreme Court will hear the appeal for the death penalty sentence.