FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina state troopers had to shut down part of a road in Florence because of a structure fire. That’s according to posts online from the highway patrol.







It happened on Mechanicsville Road at West Haskell Avenue. The road is open now and crews have cleared the area.

Our News13 Breaking News crew says firefighters from the West Florence Fire station responded. Troopers said it was an abandoned house.

