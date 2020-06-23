SC voters return to polls for primary runoffs, around 5,600 absentee ballots requested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many voters in South Carolina will return to the polls today for primary runoffs.

The majority of precincts in Horry County will only have one office on the ballot today. Voters who live inside the precincts of District 33 or District 9 will be eligible to vote for other corresponding offices. A winning candidate must have a vote of 50 percent or more.

Sandy Martin, the director of the Horry County Voters Registration Election Commission said it’s not unusual to have a runoff election and stressed the importance of voting again.

“Again this is a continuation of the first election,” Martin explained.

“If there’s no opposition for these offices in November then they’ll be decided tomorrow. It could be, you know, whoever wins tomorrow is going to be the winner,” Martin said.

She recommends checking your voter registration at SCVotes.org to find your designated voter precinct before heading to the polls.

Thousands of Horry County Residents opted to vote by absentee ballot in the local primary election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the Horry County Voters Registration Commission received over 6,000 absentee ballots in the primary election.

Martin said, 5,600 absentee ballots were requested for runoff elections. The large amount of absentee ballots caused the commission to use a mailing company help with the process.

However, some voters complained about not receiving the ballots when expected. “We would’ve never gotten them out had we had to mail them,” Martin explained.

“Not that many. There’s a lot of work involved in mailing a ballot. We just – again, sent them to that company. They got out them out the very next day we sent the file,” Martin said.

Voters who still have absentee ballots can drop it off at any polling location by 7pm. Count on News13 for updates on election results throughout the day.