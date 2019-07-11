SC woman credits Facebook survey with saving her life

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – It’s something we’ve all done, taken a quiz on Facebook, but one Upstate woman tells us one of those quizzes saved her life.

Sammy Marler saw a Bon Secours St. Francis heart risk survey on social media and decided to go through it even though she did not have any heart problem symptoms.

The results led to a cardiologist call, an appointment and the news that she had four blocked arteries and needed bypass surgery.

“I said to my surgeon, ‘Would I have had a heart attack had I not taken the survey’ and he said probably worse than that,” Marler said.

She credits that survey to saving her life.

If you are interested in taking that survey and finding out your own risk for heart problems follow this link.