SC woman passes away while on vacation in the Bahamas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the co-founders of Water Mission passed away while vacationing in the Bahamas with her family, according to officials.

Molly Greene, Co-founder of Water Mission, died in an accidental drowning, according to the Diocese of Charleston.

Spokesperson Stefani Drake with Water Mission stated that they will issue a statement on Greene in the morning, but they do ask that our community lift up Molly’s family in prayer.

More details of memorial services, and ways to honor Molly and her contributions to the community, and the world, will be forthcoming.