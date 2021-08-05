Scammers create fake Google Voice accounts to scam people without being detected

FILE – This Sept. 24, 2019, file photo shows a sign on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google was quickly negotiating generous deals with big and small Australian media companies to pay for news as the Parliament considers forcing digital giants into such remuneration agreements, a minister said on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — North Myrle Beach police are warning of a new scam where scammers are creating fake Google Voice accounts to scam people without being detected.

This scam happens when you post something for sale online, like on Facebook Market Place or Craigslist, according to police. Someone will respond as an interested buyer and then ask for your phone number.

The scammer will then tell you they want to send a Google Voice verification code to your phone and as soon as you send the six digit code they will call you. However, you will never get the call.

The scammers are using the verification code to create a fraudulent Google Voice account in your name so they can scam other people without being detected.

Police say if asked for the code, do not give it to anyone.