Scattered showers tomorrow

Good Evening!

We’re looking to finish our Monday with clear skies and plenty of sunshine. Overnight into early Tuesday morning, we’ll continue to see clear skies but by the late morning, we’ll start to see some more clouds roll into the region.

Throughout the afternoon those clouds will start to roll east and we’ll see some scattered showers throughout the region. Clouds and showers will push out of the region during the late afternoon and we’ll see clear skies overnight into Wednesday.

Our next rain maker will move into the region this weekend leading to some warmer temperatures but also a lot of cloud coverage and widespread rain from Saturday through to Monday.