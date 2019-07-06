Scattered Storm Chances Linger Throughout the Weekend

Heat and humidity continue through the weekend, bringing a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. A more southerly wind and high pressure offshore makes way for warm, humid weather from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the mid-80s, while the PEE DEE will be in the low 90s. This weather pattern will continue through next week. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers with temperatures in the mid-70s. Showers will be sporadic throughout the day. More sunshine on Sunday, but a weak cold front could move into the Carolinas Monday and linger, keeping rain chances high for early next week. This front will not cool it down or dry us out. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue through next week

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Highs in the mid-80s beaches and low 90s inland.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.