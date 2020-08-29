Scattered storms for your Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms are returning heading into the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Laura will pass by far to the north today, but it will increase our wind and bring scattered thunderstorms.

Today will be windy and warm with temperatures back into the low 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, then push offshore tonight. There will be more sunshine on Sunday, but still a slight chance for a shower. A warm front will move through on Monday, increasing our humidity. It will stay warm and humid next week with scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Today, partly sunny, windy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.