Scattered storms for your Tuesday

After a more dry and sunny start to the week we’ll see more chances for showers moving into today.

Another cold front will try to move across the region late today into tomorrow. This front will help to first pull some moisture up from the south causing some showers and thunderstorms this evening.

That same front will then slowly crawl further east and eventually stall out over the area and lead to some cloudy and rainy conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures throughout the week will remain just slightly below normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics: We are tracking two tropical waves that have a 70% chance for tropical development over the next 2 days and a 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. These two waves will need to be watched closely as there are some indications they could get close to the U.S by the middle of next week.

Today, mostly sunny, scattered storms. Highs, 90 inland, and 86 beaches.

LATEST HEADLINES: