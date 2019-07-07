Scattered Storms This Evening, Higher Rain Chances Monday Night

News
Posted: / Updated:



Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening hours. Low temperatures inland and at the beaches will reach in the upper 70s. A more southerly wind brings humid weather from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas Monday evening and linger, keeping rain chances high for early next week. This front will not cool us down or dry us out. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue through next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms with a high near 85 beaches and upper 80s inland.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker13 Team

StormTracker13 Team

Frank Johnson

Frank Johnson

facebook logo twitter logo
James Hopkins

James Hopkins

facebook logo twitter logo
Ben Gelber

Jonathan Weant

facebook logo twitter logo

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: