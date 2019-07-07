Scattered Storms This Evening, Higher Rain Chances Monday Night







Mostly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening hours. Low temperatures inland and at the beaches will reach in the upper 70s. A more southerly wind brings humid weather from the Gulf of Mexico into the Carolinas. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas Monday evening and linger, keeping rain chances high for early next week. This front will not cool us down or dry us out. Warm, humid weather with scattered storms will continue through next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a slight chance of t-storms. Lows in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered t-storms with a high near 85 beaches and upper 80s inland.





