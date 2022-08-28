MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There will still be a slight potential for a light shower this evening, but mostly partly cloudy tonight. It will continue to be muggy and temperatures will fall into the low-70s inland and mid-70s for the beach.

Isolated showers begin early tomorrow, but only for the coast. There is a coastal trough offshore that will try to push through the beaches. On and off showers and thunderstorms will persist for the Grand Strand from the morning to evening commute. Rain is fairly limited tomorrow for inland communities.

Clouds and rain will limit high temperatures. Lower-80s will be observed for the beaches and mid-upper 80s for the Pee Dee and border belt.

Temperatures will warm back up on Tuesday and rain chances will still be likely, but models are leaning towards more isolated events. The beaches will return to the mid-80s and inland will be near 90 degrees.

Isolated/scattered precipitation will be common throughout the workweek with the timing following the summertime pattern. Most of the activity will be during the midafternoon and potentially last through the evening commute.

Thursday appears to have the hottest temperatures and also the lowest rain potential. Showers will be limited and temperatures will be in the upper-80s for the coast and low-90s inland.