Scattered Sunday Showers

Good Morning!

We’re seeing a rainy start to the day throughout parts of the region. Throughout the afternoon today, we’ll continue to see more scattered showers pop up throughout the area.

Day time highs will be on the warm side once again topping out in the low to mid-70s. Overnight Sunday into Monday we’ll see more spotty showers and lows dropping down into the low 60s.

Monday afternoon lots of clouds will still be lingering overhead and we’ll see some more widespread rain work through the region. Those clouds and showers will continue to develop and pop up Tuesday afternoon as a stationary front sents up camp over our area.

By about Thursday we see some more sunshine move into the region followed by a slight cool down for the start of the weekend.