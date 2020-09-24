SCDEW reports increase in weekly unemployment claims; 4,933 initial claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw an increase in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending September 19th totaled 4,933 which was an increase of 650 claims compared to the previous week’s count of 4,283.

This data means 4,933 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week.

You can now view a dashboard that provides the latest numbers and totals from the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce by visiting: https://www.dew.sc.gov/tools-resources/data-statistics

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $4 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

County-by-county breakdown in our area:

Darlington – 97

Dillon – 40

Florence – 177

Georgetown – 46

Horry – 317

Marion – 35

Marlboro – 29